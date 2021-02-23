We often read that nobody likes Ted Cruz.
“I probably like Ted Cruz more than most of my colleagues like Ted Cruz and I hate Ted Cruz,” said former Senator Al Franken in 2017.
Senator Lindsey Graham once offered, “If you killed Ted Cruz on the floor of the Senate, and the trial was in the Senate, nobody would convict you.” This coming from Lindsey Graham, mind you.
As insufferable as he always was, we doubt Cruz gained many admirers in the past week.
First, he took off for the Ritz-Carlton in Cancun while his fellow Texans were freezing to death or dying from thirst.
Then he threw his 10-and-12-year-old daughters under the bus, explaining he only went to the island paradise “to be a good dad.”
“With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends,” Cruz explained. “Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.”
A few days later texts and emails surfaced proving he planned a much longer stay with new and old chums, and he pivoted to blaming the media.
Traveling to a lap of luxury, while constituents are suffering without power, heat or water, are pretty tone-deaf. Then scorn reached a fever-pitch when it was discovered that the Cruz family left Snowflake, the family dog, home in the cold.
All the while we just thought, “what good could Ted Cruz possibly do in a disaster, anyway?”
Then he answered us with an attempt, on Saturday, to rehab his image complete with a photoshoot of him handing out water. It occurred to us when we saw those photos that, in the middle of a pandemic, he had just gotten off an international flight and was shaking hands and pawing fellow Texans.
The “rehab” continued this week as the staunch anti-government conservative called on “state and local regulators” to “prevent {the} injustice,” of charging exorbitant fees for electricity. Never mind that Cruz long bragged about his state’s “radical deregulation,” or mocked other states for their power shortcomings.
Now he’s whistling a very different tune, calling on the federal government to bail Texas out for foolishness he long promoted, and local governments to start regulating the systems he always promised would be magically corrected by free markets.
Cruz has always been a tough pill to swallow. But we also knew he graduated from Princeton and Harvard Law School. Since the people we know with exactly the same academic bona fides are quite bright, we always assumed, by the transitive property, that he must at least have some brains.
Watching him over the past week, we’re not so sure.
