On Saturday the Connecticut Valley North All Stars will travel to Bristol, Connecticut, to represent Vermont in the New England Regional Little League Baseball tournament. The team is comprised of kids from Woodsville, Haverhill, Bath, Bradford, Wells River, Ryegate, Groton, Fairlee and Corinth.
CVNLL went undefeated in the District IV and Vermont State tournaments. In 67 years of Little League baseball in Vermont, District IV teams (Danville, Hardwick, St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville, Montpelier, Barre, Waitsfield, Waterbury) have won the 12U state title only three times.
St. Johnsbury won in 1985, CVNLL won in 1988 and again this year. These local All-stars outscored opponents 27-2 in the state tournament and are now four wins away from the Little League World Series. This is the third consecutive Little League state title for this group of CVNLL players, who were also champs at 10U in 2017 and 11U last year.
We’ve covered local Little Leagues since the youth baseball organization’s very first pitch in the early 1950s and we’ve watched this CVNLL team run the table in Vermont for the past three years. It’s a special group that can definitely make some noise against teams from much bigger communities across New England.
Opening ceremonies are Saturday and CVNLL opens tournament play on Sunday night at 7 p.m. against Connecticut.
We’ll be cheering wildly for them on every pitch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.