It’s “Sunshine Week” – a nationwide effort to promote transparency and open government. As columnist Bill Knight explains, “without open government, there’s no democracy. Without transparency, there’s no accountability.”
In the United States, enforcement of open government has historically fallen on newspapers. Protecting them is the First Amendment - most notably the establishment of a free press.
So it’s fitting during Sunshine week to take a look at the state of American newspapers and the journalists powering the few that remain.
It’s not a pretty picture… prompting Time Magazine to sound the alarm with their selection of “The Guardians” as 2018 People of the Year.
Among a number of professional journalists, the news magazine featured assassinated columnist Jamal Kashoggi.
“He told the world the truth about its brutality toward those who would speak out. And he was murdered for it…” Time reminded readers. “His death laid bare the true nature of a smiling prince, the utter absence of morality in the Saudi-U.S. alliance and—in the cascade of news feeds and alerts, posts and shares and links—the centrality of the question Khashoggi was killed over: Whom do you trust to tell the story?”
The Trump administration rewarded the Saudis after Kashoggi’s murder and, after tough talk, the Biden administration turned the other cheek.
Time Magazine’s designation of journalists, or Guardians, is a critical two-part recognition. First, that truth is foundational to freedom. Second, that those who objectively report the truth, indeed truth itself, are suddenly a tragically endangered species.
We understand but seem powerless to slow, the deadly forces powering these dangerous tides… social media platforms that are fertile ground for the high octane distribution of falsehood and vitriol; citizens universally armed with a private set of “alternative facts” to make their increasingly hardened and partisan points; foreign and domestic enemies bent on sowing discontent through these channels; and world leaders who owe their existence to a confused electorate.
“The modern despot, finding {censorship} more difficult, foments mistrust of credible fact, thrives on the confusion loosed by social media and fashions the illusion of legitimacy from supplicants,” Time explained.
Two thirds of Americans receive their news from Facebook, largely unaware that they’re being exploited and manipulated. “Fear and anger produce a lot more engagement and sharing than joy,” early Facebook investor turned critic Roger McNamee explains.
Social media manipulation and misinformation have powered genocides, torn countries apart and caused worldwide social upheaval and violence.
Myanmar is currently a catastrophe of human rights abuses. It was worse a couple of years ago when 100 percent of people online got their news from Facebook. The military regime behind the “news” found it so frighteningly easy to “manufacture reality” with blatantly false tales dehumanizing and vilifying Rohingyans. That created fertile ground for their outright slaughter and wholesale public apathy toward it.
A similar situation unfolded in the Philippines and the BREXIT debacle, which literally tore England apart.
Time’s designation recognized the bedrock role that Guardians must play in keeping the world informed, and thus free of these murderous, chaotic outcomes.
But if modern world citizens choose not to put faith in the professionals sacrificing themselves to bear witness, then their efforts will be for naught. By opting not to think critically, and rely on social media for information, people are effectively emasculating the world’s truth-tellers. The actual truth-tellers.
“This passing of valued information is a wholesome essential of self-government,” Time writes. “We can’t reason together if we don’t know what we’re talking about. But the information has to be trusted.”
“For a certain kind of politician, there is an almost liberating genius to framing independent journalists as the enemy,” Time writes. “Stray from the truth, and whoever corrects you can be dismissed as “the other side.” The strategy runs on a dangerous assumption—that we’re not all in this together.”
That’s precisely the division that Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin spends billions to sow. His goal? To destroy his enemies from within. Donald Trump proved an enthusiastic ally in this destructive war on truth.
The front line in this fight would ordinarily be trusted local media. But local newsrooms are disappearing fast. Since 2004, the U.S. lost nearly 2,100 newspapers. The number of professional journalists in that time has been cut in half, to 35,000. Significantly more than half of U.S. counties have a single newspaper - usually a small weekly. Over 200 counties and 1,400 communities have no local news coverage at all.
The overwhelming majority of advertising money that used to support journalism now goes to two companies - Facebook and Google.
That leaves the truth in a precarious position and independent truth-tellers - from Kashoggi to our own Caledonian-Record reporters - entirely vulnerable.
“Such independence is no small thing. It marks the distinction between tyranny and democracy. And in a world where budding authoritarians have advanced by blurring the difference, there was a clarity in the spectacle of a tyrant’s fury visited upon a man armed only with a pen. Because the strongmen of the world only look strong. All despots live in fear of their people. To see genuine strength, look to the spaces where individuals dare to describe what’s going on in front of them.”
That is, until, the world willfully casts them aside. It’s an important reminder and call for vigilance during Sunshine Week.
