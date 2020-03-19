It’s “Sunshine Week” – a nationwide effort to promote transparency and open government. As columnist Bill Knight said, “without open government, there’s no democracy. Without transparency, there’s no accountability.”

The reason for this is simple and articulated by Associated Press CEO Gary Pruitt. “The right to know what public officials are doing, how they’re going about it, what money they are spending and why … that right belongs to all citizens. Government works better when the people who put it in office and pay for it with their taxes have an unobstructed view of what it is doing.”

