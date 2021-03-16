It’s “Sunshine Week” – a nationwide effort to promote transparency and open government. As columnist Bill Knight said, “without open government, there’s no democracy. Without transparency, there’s no accountability.”
The reason for this is simple and articulated by Associated Press CEO Gary Pruitt. “The right to know what public officials are doing, how they’re going about it, what money they are spending and why … that right belongs to all citizens. Government works better when the people who put it in office and pay for it with their taxes have an unobstructed view of what it is doing.”
New Hampshire’s open record law states, in part: “Openness in the conduct of public business is essential to a democratic society. The purpose of this chapter is to ensure both the greatest possible public access to the actions, discussions and records of all public bodies, and their accountability to the people.”
It’s in keeping with Article Eight of the New Hampshire Constitution, that “All power residing originally in, and being derived from, the people, all the magistrates and officers of government are their substitutes and agents, and at all times accountable to them. Government, therefore, should be open, accessible, accountable and responsive. To that end, the public’s right of access to governmental proceedings and records shall not be unreasonably restricted.”
New Hampshire struggles to honor these statutory commitments.
When grading the “Live Free or Die State,” the Center for Public Integrity most recently gave New Hampshire an “F” on Public Access to Information; Political Financing; Electoral Oversight; Judicial Accountability; and Ethics Enforcement. N.H. gets a “D-” for Legislative Accountability; Lobbying Disclosures; and State Civil Service Management. It scores a “D” for Procurement; a “C-” for State Pension Fund Management; and a “C” for Internal Auditing and Executive Accountability.
The Granite State scored no higher than a “C+” in any measurable category - a condition we think is an assault to openness and freedom.
And those attacks are never-ending. Just last month, N.H. Senator Sharon Carson (R-Hudson, Auburn, Londonderry) introduced a bill (SB39) “exempting information and records contained in law enforcement personnel files from disclosure under the right-to-know law.”
It appears Carson is attempting to neuter a unanimous ruling from the New Hampshire Supreme Court that a secret list of serious police disciplinary records is not exempt from the state’s right-to-know law. Though most police are good, honorable public servants, there’s an overwhelming public interest in holding to account armed government agents, with the power to forcibly detain citizens. There is no need for a brand new law that creates top-secret files on bad cops.
Senator Carson is trying, through legislative remedy, to bury the terrible behavior of a few bad actors that were made available by the Judiciary following long fights by N.H. newspapers and the ACLU.
Even without shady efforts like Carson’s, the deck was already stacked against the public. As the Associated Press reported this week following a year-long investigation:
Public records have become harder to get since the world was upended by the pandemic a year ago. Governors, legislatures and local officials have suspended or ignored laws setting deadlines to respond to records requests. They cited obstacles for staffers who are working at home or are overwhelmed with crisis management. The result is that information that once took a few days or weeks to obtain now often takes months — depriving the public of timely facts about decisions their leaders are making.
That is often our experience with public records. Government agencies routinely ignore the spirit and letter of the open record and meeting laws, giving residents very few tools to hold their government to account.
That is an assault on openness and freedom and leads often to stories of corruption, fraud, abuse and embezzlement in the “Live Free or Die” state.
Sunshine, meanwhile, is as important in moral and political spaces as it is in nature. It shines light under stones where political bottom feeders try to hide. And it’s the best defense of a free society against the instinctive urge of power brokers to shroud and obscure.
This week is a reminder to those folks – the elected officials and their bureaucrats – that we, the people are in charge. The information belongs to us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.