It’s “Sunshine Week” – a nationwide effort to promote transparency and open government. As columnist Bill Knight said, “without open government, there’s no democracy. Without transparency, there’s no accountability.”
Vermont’s Public Records Law empowers residents to be part of a system of checks and balances, and to verify that government agents use their vast authority in appropriate ways. The law states, in part:
“Officers of government are trustees and servants of the people and it is in the public interest to enable any person to review and criticize their decisions even though such examination may cause inconvenience or embarrassment.”
It’s in keeping with Article Six of the Vermont Constitution:
“That all power being originally inherent in and consequently derived from the people, therefore, all officers of government, whether legislative or executive, are their trustees and servants; and at all times, in a legal way, accountable to them.”
Despite these statutory commitments, Vermont remains notoriously secret, boasting over 260 exemptions to our open record law. Worse, an Associated Press report explained that over 200 of those exemptions were inserted into law by Executive fiat - totally outside any legislative process for oversight by congressional operations committees.
When grading transparency and accountability, the non-profit think-tank Center for Public Integrity most recently gave Vermont an overall grade of “F” on Public Access to Information, Executive Accountability, Legislative Accountability, Judicial Accountability, State Civil Service Management, and Ethics Enforcement. Vermont gets a “D-” for State Pension Fund Management and Electoral Oversight; and a “C-” for Lobbying Disclosure, Internal Auditing, and Procurement.
In 2018 the Vermont ACLU joined the Vermont Press Association in a call for broad reforms to strengthen the state’s notoriously weak Public Records Act. The groups collectively sought legislative reforms to counter “alarming trend of state government secrecy, recurring denials of public access to information.”
That effort followed growing concerns “that Vermont state agencies too often deny valid requests for public records, undermining a key mechanism for government accountability and transparency.”
They cited the long and growing list of exemptions that “agencies routinely invoke to justify withholding public records; long delays in production of records to requesters; inconsistent and exorbitant processing and copying fees; and routine, improper denials by Vermont agencies to legitimate records requests. Oftentimes, the only recourse for someone whose request is denied is to file a lawsuit, and numerous courts have ruled against Vermont agencies for violating the state’s public records law.
The push also pre-dated the pandemic, which really gave cover to opaque local, state and federal government agencies. As the Associated Press reported this week following a year-long investigation:
Public records have become harder to get since the world was upended by the pandemic a year ago. Governors, legislatures and local officials have suspended or ignored laws setting deadlines to respond to records requests. They cited obstacles for staffers who are working at home or are overwhelmed with crisis management. The result is that information that once took a few days or weeks to obtain now often takes months — depriving the public of timely facts about decisions their leaders are making.
James Duff Lyall, executive director of the ACLU of Vermont, said it well. “Vermont’s public records law is premised on the notion that to be accountable, our government must be transparent. Unfortunately, state agencies routinely ignore that principle and the legal requirements of Vermont’s public records law at tremendous cost to the state and to our democracy.”
The bottom line is that Vermont citizens have very few legal tools to hold their government to account. That is an assault on openness and freedom and leads often to stories of corruption, fraud, abuse and embezzlement in the Green Mountains.
Sunshine, meanwhile, is as important in moral and political spaces as it is in nature. It shines light under stones where political bottom feeders try to hide. And it’s the best defense of a free society against the instinctive urge of power brokers to shroud and obscure.
Sunshine week is a reminder to those folks – the elected officials and their bureaucrats – that we, the people, are in charge. The information belongs to us.
