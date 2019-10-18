Last week Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan issued a directive to charge the public for taking cell phone photos of public records.
“Any requester who elects to inspect public records shall not make electronic copies or photocopies of the inspected records unless the requester is willing to pay applicable charges,” Donovan writes in his new directive intended to apply to state agencies. “This prohibition includes, but is not limited to, the use of scanning devices, thumb drives, cameras, or cell phones during inspection.”
It’s Donovan’s petty response to a Supreme Court decision last month that ruled government agencies can NOT charge the public inspecting public records at the custodian’s site.
Donovan is a well-known opponent of the public’s right to know and has been thumped by the court for violating open record law. His most recent attack on transparency and accountability drew quick and bipartisan rebuke.
“Vermonters shouldn’t have to pay for access to their government’s public records,” Secretary of State Jim Condos wrote. “I was disappointed to hear that the Vermont Attorney General’s office has adopted a policy of charging members of the public to take photographs, with their own devices, of the public records they are inspecting. I believe that the law is crystal clear; this interpretation is not only wrong, it reduces transparency, and places undue burdens on Vermonters.”
Republican Governor Phil Scott agreed, saying the Supreme Court settled the issue… “we cannot charge for inspections.”
We hope Donovan smartens up before he incurs more financial penalties for Vermont taxpayers when he gets sued, and loses… Again.
