Editorial: Debtor Nation

We diligently record our nation’s national debt on the cover of every edition. We noticed the massive recent jumps - related to coronavirus stimulus.
Those followed a series of bipartisan Trump-era spending increases, coupled with sizable tax cuts. It’s one thing to publish astronomical figures every day. It’s another to consider those numbers in a historical context.
Here we take a look at today compared to the same day (May 11) in history during the first terms of new Presidential administrations since Bush.
|2021 (Biden 1)
|2017 (Trump 1)
|2013 (Obama 2)
|2009 (Obama 1)
|2005 (Bush 2)
|2001 (Bush 1)
|National Debt
|$28,269,500,999,999
|$19,564,251,999,999
|$15,208,123,999,999
|$10,125,307,999,999
|$7,213,503,999,999
|$5,706,700,699,999,990
|Debt per Citizen
|$84,865
|$60,449
|$48,611
|$33,305
|$24,648
|$20,250
|U.S. Total Debt
|$86,369,127,999,999
|$66,317,984,999,999
|$55,633,366,999,999
|$50,234,217,999,999
|$35,789,582,999,999
|$26,014,232,999,999
|American Work Force
|151,041,501
|152,589,778
|141,764,069
|145,184,468
|139,083,276
|134,925,950
|Americans on Food Stamps
|42,664,589
|46,970,625
|46,974,522
|30,104,664
|24,097,129
|17,346,260
|Unemployed
|9,680,110
|7,474,552
|22,977,410
|8,888,765
|14,138,296
|5,675,494
|Americans in Poverty
|36,085,821
|45,942,408
|46,336,726
|38,193,255
|36,296,366
|32,192,571
|Population
|333,031,025
|323,479,071
|312,561,770
|303,997,717
|292,663,795
|281,794,832
|Federal Revenues (Taxes)
|$3,489,463,999,999
|$3,260,358,999,999
|$2,355,970,999,999
|$2,541,188,999,999
|$1,817,540,999,999
|$1,947,654,999,999
|Federal Spending
|$6,751,251,999,999
|$3,789,151,999,999
|$3,579,127,999,999
|$2,883,777,999,999
|$2,207,827,999,999
|$192,249,999,999
|GDP
|$22,123,230,999,999
|$18,621,377,999,999
|$15,167,768,999,999
|$13,849,234,999,999
|$11,234,396,999,999
|$9,547,431,999,999
Obviously, some of these figures (the unemployment rate for instance) are skewed by historical circumstances. The pandemic and Great Recession come quickly to mind. It’s also important to consider that the start of one administration really represents the work of the previous administration. Otherwise, we think the resounding takeaway is the only thing Americans can agree on is to live beyond our means.
