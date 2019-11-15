We’ve published a number of recent stories featuring the work of local and state police, the Vermont Drug Task Force, and the United States Drug Enforcement Agency.

They’ve been busy, taking down a large number of alleged dealers throughout the Northeast Kingdom. Those cases are being heard in U.S. District Court, making it less likely the accused will be immediately sprung. That’s a notable contrast from the forgive-all way state courts adjudicate drug crimes.

At least one accused junky and dealer, 50-year-old Randall Devoid, says the efforts by law enforcement are having an impact. Devoid, who faces a felony charge of crack cocaine distribution from his Summer Street apartment in St. Johnsbury, said he recently had to drive around “for approximately five hours seeking narcotics.” He attributes that to drug task force efforts that “scared away drug sources.”

