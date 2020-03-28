Today is national Doctors’ Day. In ordinary times it’s a day to recognize and honor the vast contributions of physicians to society.

The need to thank doctors is particularly acute against the backdrop of a global pandemic. It is common to read stories of exhausted physicians collapsing on the floor after grueling 30-hour shifts. They work squarely in harm’s way and selflessly push themselves to exhaustion. Then they keep going. All while facing equipment shortages, tortuous ethical decisions, and the added challenge of flawed public policy.

