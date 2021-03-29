We’re reminded by the NVRH and LRH ads that today is national Doctors’ Day. In ordinary times it’s a day to recognize and honor the vast contributions of physicians to society.
The need to thank doctors is particularly acute against the backdrop of a yearlong global pandemic. It is common to read stories of exhausted physicians collapsing on the floor after grueling 30-hour shifts. They work squarely in harm’s way and selflessly push themselves to exhaustion.
Then they keep going.
Their agonizing year was vexed by equipment shortages, tortuous ethical decisions, and the added challenge of flawed public policy.
A pandemic underscores the human truths that there’s no higher blessing than good health and no darker experience than grave illness. Doctors are the people we trust to guide us to the former and save us from the latter.
With narrow exceptions, they come to the practice after mastering formative academics. Then they submit themselves to years of harrowing training. When finished, they take an oath predicated in the spirit - first, do no harm. That covenant says everything you need to know about doctors:
I will respect the hard-won scientific gains of those physicians in whose steps I walk, and gladly share such knowledge as is mine with those who are to follow.
I will apply, for the benefit of the sick, all measures [that] are required, avoiding those twin traps of overtreatment and therapeutic nihilism.
I will remember that there is art to medicine as well as science, and that warmth, sympathy, and understanding may outweigh the surgeon’s knife or the chemist’s drug.
I will not be ashamed to say “I know not,” nor will I fail to call in my colleagues when the skills of another are needed for a patient’s recovery.
I will respect the privacy of my patients, for their problems are not disclosed to me that the world may know. Most especially must I tread with care in matters of life and death. If it is given me to save a life, all thanks. But it may also be within my power to take a life; this awesome responsibility must be faced with great humbleness and awareness of my own frailty. Above all, I must not play at God.
I will remember that I do not treat a fever chart, a cancerous growth, but a sick human being, whose illness may affect the person’s family and economic stability. My responsibility includes these related problems, if I am to care adequately for the sick.
I will prevent disease whenever I can, for prevention is preferable to cure.
I will protect the environment which sustains us, in the knowledge that the continuing health of ourselves and our societies is dependent on a healthy planet.
I will remember that I remain a member of society, with special obligations to all my fellow human beings, those sound of mind and body as well as the infirm.
If I do not violate this oath, may I enjoy life and art, respected while I live and remembered with affection thereafter. May I always act so as to preserve the finest traditions of my calling and may I long experience the joy of healing those who seek my help.
Charity; warmth; sympathy; understanding; diligence; humility; discretion… sprinkle in a commitment to scientific inquiry and you have a list that closely resembles the heavenly virtues.
It also describes, quite neatly, most of the doctors for whom we’ve had the privilege to know.
Modern-day heroism takes many shapes. In our calm, objective opinion, doctors hold the highest rank in the pantheon of human heroes. We salute them.
