The numbers are staggering.*
-Nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men.
-1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have been victims of physical violence by an intimate partner within their lifetime.
-On a typical day, there are more than 20,000 phone calls placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide.
-The presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation increases the risk of homicide by 500%.
-Intimate partner violence accounts for 15% of all violent crime.
-Women between the ages of 18-24 are most commonly abused by an intimate partner.
-19% of domestic violence involves a weapon.
-Only 34% of people who are injured by intimate partners receive medical care for their injuries.
-1 in 5 women and 1 in 71 men in the United States has been raped in their lifetime.
-Almost half of female (46.7%) and male (44.9%) victims of rape in the United States were raped by an acquaintance. Of these, 45.4% of female rape victims and 29% of male rape victims were raped by an intimate partner.
Perhaps most jarring is that domestic violence victims typically endure years of emotional, physical or sexual abuse before they escape. That means someone you care about is likely suffering right now.
October is domestic violence awareness month, a time to mourn victims killed by domestic violence; celebrate survivors; and connect those who work to end violence. Now is the right time to bring this problem out of the shadows, support and empower victims, and embrace organizations on the front lines of this insidious battle. Please take a moment right now to visit www.umbrellanek.org and join the cause.
*Statistics provided by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
