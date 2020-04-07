The COVID-19 police were out over the weekend. They were seen patrolling local businesses for compliance of Governor Scott’s “Stay Home” directives.

The watch is overseen by Attorney General T.J. Donovan. Last week he outlined punishments for non-compliance of stay-home and stay-closed orders. They include an escalating series of steps that can culminate in $1,000/day fines and and up to six months in jail.

