This week 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg delivered a speech to world leaders at the United Nations Climate Summit in New York City.
The young eco-fatalist offered a passionate, scathing rebuke of leadership for what she perceives as inaction on the part of world leaders. Through quivering lips, shallow breaths and tears she said:
This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you!
You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. And yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!
For more than 30 years, the science has been crystal clear. How dare you continue to look away and come here saying that you’re doing enough, when the politics and solutions needed are still nowhere in sight.
You say you hear us and that you understand the urgency. But no matter how sad and angry I am, I do not want to believe that. Because if you really understood the situation and still kept on failing to act, then you would be evil. And that I refuse to believe…
There was more but you get the gist.
We thought the speech was brave. Particularly from a young woman diagnosed with Apserger syndrome, obsessive compulsive disorder and selective mutism.
But we also were saddened by her hopeless sense of the world. We read that when Thunberg was 8-years-old a lesson on climate change and dying polar bears moved her deeply and likely contributed to bouts of debilitating depression.
It’s frustrating to think of “adults” indoctrinating helpless kids into hysterics.
As the week unfolded, though, we got even more frustrated to see the way other “adults” attacked the kid. Fox News had to apologize for commentators who mocked Thunberg both for the way she talks and, even more egregiously, the way she looks. Breitbart made no such apologies, nor did dozens of other vicious commentators, and the President of the United States even took the time to Tweet a sarcastic taunt.
Climate issues aside, it all left us feeling that doomsday really may be lurking.
