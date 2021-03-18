The Vermont Senate just approved, with the enthusiastic support of Gov. Scott, a bill (S.15) to permanently require every registered voter be provided a general election ballot in the mail, whether they request one or not.
Under S.15, the Secretary of State would maintain a registered voter list of almost 500,000 Vermonters and their mail addresses. Each general election he would send out 500,000 ballots, with instructions and a return envelope, presumably with postage paid by the state to facilitate voting by people who can’t afford a 55 cent stamp. Or the voter could deliver the marked ballot to the polling place on or before election day.
The new system would replace the present system where any registered voter can request a ballot by mail, for any or no reason, and return it by mail or in-person to the polling place. The present system is apparently defective in that the voter has to do something to exercise his or her right to vote, and that’s an unnecessary burden on people disinclined to do something.
Election fraud is a federal crime and we don’t think a big problem. But conditions as set forth in S.15 sure would be tempting to the unscrupulous.
We think this is a sad step away from the time-honored tradition of appearing in person, establishing eligibility, taking the Freeman’s Oath, and either appearing at the polls on election day, voting early in person at the town or city hall, or requesting a ballot and mailing it back in on time.
Caledonia-Orange Sen. Joe Benning proposed an amendment to prohibit political candidates and their paid staffers from “ballot harvesting” - collecting and returning “hot” absentee ballots from voters during a general election. They would still be able to return their own ballots, or ballots belonging to immediate family members. Apparently a campaign’s unpaid volunteers could legally engage in the practice.
“My intent here is quite simple: to make sure we are all giving the public the impression we are doing our level best to remain above any appearance of impropriety,” Benning said. The amendment was adopted 28-2 . The bill itself was advanced on a voice vote.
VTDigger reported that Sen. Chris Pearson, the Burlington Progressive who cast one of the two dissenting votes, said the amendment was “borderline offensive” and “impugns the integrity of candidates and their campaigns.” That’s like saying that making murder illegal impugns the integrity of all persons, some few of whom might be inclined to commit murder.
Caledonia-Orange voters can take some solace that Senator Benning stood up for election integrity, and succeeded as far as the Democratic/Progressive majority was willing to go.
