The United States national women’s soccer team is using their recent, resounding World Cup victory to highlight ongoing wage disparities between men and women in the United States.
In America women earn 79 cents for every dollar their male counterparts make.
We’re happy that the issue is getting renewed attention.
Back in 2016, five star members of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team – including megastars Hope Solo, Carlie Lloyd and Alex Morgan – filed a wage-discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. It seemed like they had a slam dunk case. The women brought in $20 million more in revenue than the men’s national team but got paid a quarter of what the men got.
According to the 2016 EEOC filing, the women get $99,000 per game to the men’s $263,320. When the women won the World Cup in 2015 it got $2 million. The men, meanwhile, got $9 million for going 1-2-1 and getting bounced out in the quarterfinals.
The women settled that case as part of new collective bargaining agreement they signed the following year. They got raises, but nothing close to the men.
On International Women’s Day this year, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn and 25 other teammates filed a new federal lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation. The wildly successful women are still paid less than 40-percent of what the lackluster men make and their suit claims that’s a violation of the Equal Pay Act.
We agree and think this outrageous situation is a terrific example of the often frustrating and illogical realities in the modern workplace.
