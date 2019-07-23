In a deal announced yesterday with the Federal Trade Commission, Equifax will pay up to $700 million to settle state and federal claims against it in the massive 2017 data breach that compromised the personal information of 150 million Americans.
Equifax is one of three credit agencies empowered to collect the most sensitive information about you including your social security number, your driver’s license number, your birthdate, your credit cards, how much debt you have, to whom you owe and your payment history. In short, it’s all the information necessary to steal your identity and easily open tons of bank accounts in your name.
The Equifax breach exposed all this personally identifiable information because the company took a shoddy approach to data security.
Approximately 100-percent of Vermont adults and more than half of N.H. were reportedly compromised in the attack.
It’s also worth noting:
1) Equifax waited more than six weeks to tell anybody about the hack and has offered no explanation for the wait during which time half of Americans were wholly exposed.
2) Three days after the breach was discovered, Equifax executives sold their stock in the company, thereby avoiding the financial blow that followed when news of the hack finally hit the markets.
3) Equifax has suffered multiple security breaches in the past and never took the corrective cyber-security measures necessary to protect your information.
4) The company initially tried to exploit the incident by luring you to a website to sign up for “free” credit monitoring services. The problem is that, by signing up, Equifax inserted legal language that absolved them of legal liability in the breach. As bad is that their offer is for one year while the effects of this breach will last your lifetime. After year one their intent was to sell you their $20/month monitoring service, thereby profiting on their own gross incompetence.
Even now, two years later, there are some things you can do to protect yourself. First, go to www.annualcreditreport.com and pull down a report from one of the three credit rating companies. This is the ONLY site authorized by federal law. You can pull one free report, per year, from each agency so it’s smart to check every four months - rotating the companies.
For the highest level of security, you can freeze your credit reports. There’s a small cost to do this and it’s not reccommended for people about to make major purchases like a home or a car. You can easily unfreeze your accounts later with a pin number provided to you.
And finally you should file your claim against the insidious Equifax. For more information on securing free credit monitoring, identy theft protection and/or cahs payments, visit https://www.ftc.gov/equifax
