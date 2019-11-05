Today is election day. Please exercise your right to vote.
It’s an off year throughout most of our area so there isn’t too much to get excited about. But people get the government they deserve, and a healthy democracy requires all voices be heard.
Sitting out a vote yields tremendous power to special interest groups.
The St. Johnsbury school board, for instance, is trying to rally a small but organized cadre of teachers and staff to pass a $3 million bond for superfluous upgrades. This comes on the heels of a 16% budget increase that passed by barely 11% of registered voters on Town Meeting Day. That budget - championed by a part-time superintendent from Williston who Montpelier taxpayers paid six figures to leave - spiked local education property taxes.
Now the board wants a $3 million bond - at least triple an amount we believe is necessary. They’re counting on general apathy and low voter turnout to ram it through.
On a microcosmic level, the bond vote is another in a neverending series of referendums on the size and scope of government. If you want bigger or more efficient, the choice is typically clear.
Regardless of where you fall on that spectrum, a balanced system needs your participation.
Please, get out and vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.