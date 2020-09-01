We continue to be inspired by mass protests against racial and social inequality in our state, region and country. We hope it’s the beginning of a reckoning in our country for 400 years of gross racial injustice.
We’re also noticing that the fine line between protest and riot is getting blurred in a number of cities. Though we agree that the murder of unarmed citizens in broad daylight is worth taking to the streets, we cringe as those lawful protests turn lawless.
