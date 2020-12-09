We noticed that avowed socialist Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez has gotten into merchandising (MERCH, she calls it). There are dozens of products, like $25 AOC onesies for your baby and $65 dollar Green New Deal hoodies. Our favorite, by far, is the ironic $58 sweatshirt that says “Tax the Rich.”
We aren’t surprised to see a raging anti-capitalist lean hard into capitalism. We watched Bernie turn it into a goldmine. For forty years he ranted about the evils of millionaires. Until he became one, bought his third house, and tweaked his shtick. Now the country’s problem is evil billionaires.
