Last week the the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that women can be topless in public.
The ruling is the latest in a years-long legal fight against an anti-topless law in Fort Collins, Colorado. The 10th Circuit ruled the statute unconstitutional after deciding it was predicated on “negative stereotypes depicting women’s breasts, but not men’s breasts, as sex objects.”
That take is diametrically opposite the one taken by the New Hampshire Supreme Court. In February the Granite State High Court upheld the conviction of three women who were charged in Laconia after taking their tops off at the beach.
Heidi Lilley, Kia Sinclair and Ginger Pierro went topless in 2016 and were arrested for violating a local ban. Two of the ladies were sunbathing and one was doing yoga.
The trio argued the nipple ban in Laconia is both unconstitutional and discriminatory.
The Laconia ordinance prohibits public sex acts and nudity (generally), and singles out women by banning the “showing of a female breast with less than a fully opaque covering of any part of the nipple,” the AP reported at the time.
In 2015 a handful of women ran into problems with the authorities at New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach when they went au naturale in support of a nationwide movement to “Free the Nipple.” That effort is billed as an equality push and is intended to de-sexualize the female nipple.
It’s legal for women to be topless in New Hampshire as a statewide matter, but individual towns and cities have implemented their own bans. Hampton Beach Village District Marketing Director John Kane told the Norwich Bulletin in 2015 that demonstrators shouldn’t go to a “family resort… if they want to prove something.”
At the Supreme Court, lawyers for the topless women made a First Amendment argument - attaching their activity to the “Free the Nipple” protest - which of course would be protected by our sacred Constitution. They also pointed out that it’s illegal in this country to discriminate against women exclusively on grounds of their sex.
“In this case, the city of Laconia has criminalized being female,” attorney Dan Hynes said. “That’s what it comes down to… I’m not aware of any criminal statute in New Hampshire where an element of the offense is that the state must prove the defendant is a certain sex. I suggest that is unconstitutional and, really, immoral.”
But N.H. Attorney General Susan McGinnis argued that, if female nipples are allowed to see the light of day, we’re all likely to go straight to hell.
“This is a matter of public safety and morals,” McGinnis told the court. “What happened here shows that it is safety-related. There was a really big disturbance on the beach when (Pierro) was doing yoga on the beach.”
We thought if that’s truly the case, then maybe New Hampshire needs a caveman ordinance banning people from public spaces who become dangerous when they see a nipple.
But the New Hampshire Supreme Court agreed, 3-2, with McGinnis. According to the Union Leader report, “The majority decision cited court rulings in other states that said society’s conventions consider female breasts to be an ‘erogenous zone’ and that the laws ban both men and women from exposing body parts that are ‘intimately associated with the procreation function.’”
For our part, we were raised to favor discretion when navigating the shirt/no-shirt conundrum. As such, we wear jogging suits on the rare occasion we make it to the beach.
But as a technical matter… We wholly disagree with the New Hampshire Supremes. If boys can do it, girls can too.
As we’ve said many times before, what we really wish is not necessarily that more women went topless but that the mangy, tattoo-covered boys hanging out at Dunkin’ Donuts would put their shirts back on.
Either way, with competing decisions popping out all over the country, it looks like the United States Supreme Court is going to have to bare their own breast to settle the topic once and for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.