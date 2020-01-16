This year St. Johnsbury was blessed to host its 27th annual ‘First Night.’ Over 250 talented performers graced local stages as part of the family-oriented, substance-free event. They put more than 100 shows for crowds who got to enjoy world-class entertainment.

As always, the folks at Catamount, the ‘First Night’ directors and countless volunteers delivered a premier night of activities and entertainment. They do an incredible job.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.