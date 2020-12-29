Editorial: First Night

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
It’s hard to think of much the pandemic hasn’t adversely affected and for obvious reasons, we can’t come together this year to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
One thing untouched by this plague is the energy, dedication and enthusiasm of First Night North organizers. Right on cue, the tireless Catamount Arts crew put together a night of first-class entertainment for you to enjoy in the comfort of your home. You can tune in to the 28th First Night North on Spectrum channel 192, or visit www.katv.org to enjoy all of the following local talents.
