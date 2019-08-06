According to a report from Todd Wellington, a St. Johnsbury woman was arrested, handcuffed and taken to the Vermont State Police barracks for questioning after game warden William F. Seegers “caught her fishing without a license.”
Seegers reportedly hid in the bushes with binoculars before reeling in his suspect, a 31-year-old woman.
“I observed Ms. Taylor holding a fishing rod with an open-faced reel that was baited with a hook and worm,” Seegers wrote in his report. “She held the rod for approximately 10 minutes with the line in the water while she moved the rod in a jigging motion and slowly reeled it in.”
Cuffed and stuffed for fishing without a license?
Great police work, Warden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.