According to polls (which you’d be crazy to trust after 2016), Donald Trump stands no chance of being re-elected if the election were held now. We’ll see what happens in November.
In the meantime we wonder if the President is going to add anything to his platform. Near as we can tell he stands for Confederate statues, excessive force, fear-mongering, race-baiting and deficit spending. He is opposed to science, immigrants, protesters, effective administration and a free press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.