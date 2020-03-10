According to a recent wire report, Republicans in Connecticut are going to give a GOP Courage Award to a trio of female high school runners who are suing the state Interscholastic Athletic Conference over its policy to allow transgender athletes to compete as the gender with which they identify.

Last year Chelsea Mitchell, Alanna Smith and Selina Soule filed a federal discrimination complaint with the U.S. Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights. Citing Title IX, the girls say it’s unfair they have to compete against transgender girls who were born male.

