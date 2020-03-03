Today in Vermont and next week in New Hampshire area communities will hold their town meetings. The tradition is the oldest, most democratic political process in our country – dating back to the first meeting, in 1633 Dorchester, Mass.

It’s a brilliant and simple process. State your name. Speak your mind. Discuss. Debate. Vote.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.