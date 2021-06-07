Last Thursday, Vermont Governor Phil Scott recognized Vermont’s progress in getting the COVID-19 vaccine. He “We’re now just 8,226 people away from reaching our 80% goal and fully re-opening,” the Governor tweeted.
As of June 6, almost 60 percent of Vermonters have been fully vaccinated and 79.2 percent have had their first dose of the vaccine.
As Yankee conservatives, we believe in following the science, but we also trust Vermonters to make the right decisions for themselves. Some missteps notwithstanding, we offer kudos to Governor Scott for approaching the pandemic responsibly and not following other national republicans down the rabbit hole of denial and politicization. And congratulations to the majority of Vermonters who have made the right choice, both for themselves and for their community.
Now let’s move forward and get Vermont back to business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.