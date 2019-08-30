The Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE) recently bestowed the 2019 “Golden Padlock” award to Michigan State University for “keeping sweeping sexual assault scandals under tight wraps, including serial abuse by disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar and hundreds of student complaints against faculty, staff and students.”
Since 2013, the dubious distinction recognizes the country’s most secretive, publicly-funded people and agencies. As Robert Cribb, chair of the Golden Padlock committee explains, “Thwarting the public’s right to know has become a mission statement inside many government bureaucracies across the country… This award recognizes tireless commitment to that principle and honors the most creative ways in which it is executed every day by determined civil servants.”
Way to go Michigan State… real quality stuff.
We don’t want to diminish the awfulness at MSU. But we also noted that Massachusetts “Justice Officials” were AGAIN among finalists for the 2019 Golden Padlock “for a pattern of secrecy inside three vital public state agencies.”
Specifically, “the Massachusetts State Police and Massachusetts Comptroller are keeping secret the pay of hundreds of employees based on an obscure state policy that allows employees to request their pay be kept secret if they or a relative have ever been a victim of a crime.”
Add to those outrages a Mass. court system “for routinely holding secret criminal court hearings including kidnapping, rape, armed robbery, drug trafficking and attempted murder cases,” IRE reports. “Many of these cases involve police, politicians and other public officials who have had their cases dismissed at closed door hearings with no records available to the public. Over the last two years, these gate keepers have set aside nearly 62,000 cases, tossing charges involving serious injuries or deaths.”
This all comes after the Massachusetts State Police “won” the award in 2015 for “habitually going to extraordinary lengths to thwart public records requests, protect law enforcement officers and public officials who violate the law and block efforts to scrutinize how the department performs its duties.”
In 2016, the Massachusetts Supervisor of Public Records Shawn Williams and Secretary of State William F. Galvin were among finalists for the 2016 Golden Padlock.
In keeping with a proudly opaque Bay-state tradition, Williams and Galvin were selected for “supporting the withholding of a wide range of public records including race and ethnicity data and a recording of a public official making derogatory comments about two women at a public meeting.” In one case, IRE writes, “Williams upheld a $6,600 fee to complete a Boston Globe request for a log of public requests received by the State Police, saying it was “reasonable” for state officials to spend 265 hours reviewing the log before release.
It’s worth noting, reporters and editors write, that “the Boston Globe has challenged Williams’ decisions through the courts and has won five times — an expensive and time-consuming process that has dramatically delayed release of vital public records.”
Congratulations to all of these jerks for their richly-deserved notoriety. And thanks to the The Investigative Reporters and Editors whose work goes a long way in keeping government transparent and accountable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.