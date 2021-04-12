Last Wednesday the Republican House in New Hampshire adopted a budget for the coming year that spends 1.4% less than actual state spending in the current budget. As analyzed by the Josiah Bartlett Center in Concord, “when compared to total appropriations as approved by the previous, Democratic-controlled Legislature, the reduction totals 2.3% of general and education fund spending. The budget does not include Federal funds, the availability of which may have allowed state tax dollar spending to be reduced.”
On taxes, according to the JBC, the budget:
· Reduces the Business Enterprise Tax rate from 0.6% to 0.55% and increases the filing threshold to $250,000 for both of the tax’s two threshold levels, gross receipts and enterprise tax base. Current thresholds are $200,000 for gross receipts and $100,000 for enterprise tax base. The budget thereby reduces both the BET rate and the number of businesses that have to pay it;
· Reduces the Business Profits Tax from 7.7% to 7.6%;
· Phases out the Interest & Dividends Tax by 1% a year over five years;
· Reduces the Meals & Rooms tax from 9% to 8.5%;
· Changes the triggers for unemployment insurance tax rate adjustments. Current law triggers rate cuts of 1% if the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund reaches $275 million and 1.5% if it reaches $300 million. Those triggers are raised to $350 million and $400 million, respectively.
Liberal critics will doubtless claim that these spending and revenue reductions will leave unmet a long list of important “needs.” But it’s clear that the Republicans in the majority in Concord are focusing on strengthening an already strong economic growth climate.
It’s equally clear that the Democrats in Montpelier have little interest in such an outcome. They’re committee to passing radical abortion laws, appeasing practitioners of racial identity politics, and raising millions of tax dollars to finance an almost certainly futile campaign to defeat climate change. Remember, Vermont government spends the same amount as New Hampshire every year for half the residents. We always say, one of the best drivers of economic health across the river is Montpelier, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.