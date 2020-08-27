Anyone who reads the paper knows we think Donald Trump is an unscrupulous and petty menace.

Long-time readers also know that, for the better part of 200 years, our political sympathies leaned Republican. That only changed when the party label became meaningless under Trump. It’s simply no longer a party of principle, limited government, fiscal responsibility or free enterprise. Other than anti-immigration, we honestly don’t know what the GOP stands for anymore. But it’s none of those things.

