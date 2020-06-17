As we’re often pointing out, newspapers are closing all over the country. Our traditional revenue model is irreparably broken and the pandemic accelerated an already precarious financial situation. It’s being described as an extinction event.

Our demise is inversely proportional to the startling ascent of the Facebook rage machine. Where once communities had strong professional news organizations informing civic dialogue, we now have a dystopian misinformation apparatus tearing at the fabric of our institutions. And a lot of folks, thinking they don’t need us, withdrew their support over time.

