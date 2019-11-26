“Flavor Empire” is the title of a fine article published in American Way, the in-flight magazine of American Airlines. It’s subtitled “How the Northeast Kingdom, A remote corner of Vermont, came to produce some of the most delicious food and drink in the world.”

Writer Judy Cantor-Navas, along with photographer Greta Rybus, takes readers through a dazzling list of outstanding Kingdom food, drink, and lodging businesses. The headliner is Jasper Hill Farm in Greensboro. There the Kehler brothers are rapidly making a name for their enterprise throughout the world, and, as announced in our last Weekend Edition, are opening a new facility in Hardwick.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.