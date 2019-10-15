Last week past and current employees, government officials, state legislators and heads of numerous development agencies gathered to celebrate Weidmann’s 50th Birthday. It’s the largest gathering of dignitaries we’ve seen at the St. Johnsbury plant since the company cut the ribbon on its $40 million paperboard machine expansion in 2012 that all but guaranteed the manufacturer’s presence in the area for decades to come.
Though current and past employees celebrated their 50th with a heavy heart, over the recent passing of beloved co-founder Bob Fuehrer, there was lots in his legacy to celebrate.
The Swiss-owned private company, founded by Fuehrer and the late Gordon Mills in October of 1969, employs approximately 300 local workers. It purchases over $4.5 million-worth of local products annually and injects around $15 million a year to the NEK in salaries and benefits.
Those paychecks go to quality men and women who take their jobs seriously and, by all accounts, can compete with anyone in the world. Upper management has called the St. Johnsbury plant “one of the best run and most productive facilities” in the world.
That is not an empty platitude that gets uttered at all the companies’ plants, worldwide. The culture here is professional and capable. Most importantly, it’s exceedingly productive, which obviously factored into ownership’s decision to re-commit to the region in 2012, despite the fact that Vermont’s effective tax rate is double that of Switzerland, the Ukraine and China – three areas of the globe where the company operates.
The importance of Weidmann throughout the region can’t be overstated. We toast the company and its employees on the occasion of their 50th and thank them for their inestimable contributions to the Northeast Kingdom culture and economy.
