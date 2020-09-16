It’s Constitution Day, commemorating the Sept. 17, 1787 anniversary of the signing of the United States Constitution by the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia. Students, locally and throughout the country, will (hopefully) study this landmark document that is the bedrock of our democracy.

If you’re a student, we hope you take the topic seriously. The Constitution will likely be the most relevant social curriculum of your academic career. This enduring document and its amendments underlie all of your civil liberties and social freedoms. They are timeless and perpetually relevant.

