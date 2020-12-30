As 2020 comes to a blessed end, we pause to thank dozens-of-thousands of daily readers and hundreds of advertisers. Without you, we can’t continue to tell the fascinating story of our region. Tomorrow we embark on our 184th year of continuous publishing without ever missing an edition. We resolve a few things.

ONE: Accountability. We will continue our aggressive push for an open accounting of public officials. We resolve to commit whatever resources are necessary to hold them accountable to the public they serve. Similarly, we resolve to stay accountable to you, the reader. Toward that end we commit to remaining one of the only daily papers in the country that publishes all non-libelous letters to the editor. Our job is to tell the truth, as nearly as it can be ascertained … we want to know when we fall short.

