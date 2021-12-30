As 2021 comes to a blessed end, we pause to thank dozens-of-thousands of daily readers and hundreds of advertisers. Without you, we can’t continue to tell the fascinating story of our region. Next week we embark on our 185th year of continuous publishing without ever missing an edition. We resolve a few things.
ONE: Accountability. We will continue our aggressive push for an open accounting of public officials. We resolve to commit whatever resources are necessary to hold them accountable to the public they serve. Similarly, we resolve to stay accountable to you, the reader. Toward that end we commit to remaining one of the only daily papers in the country that publishes all non-libelous letters to the editor. Our job is to tell the truth, as nearly as it can be ascertained … we want to know when we fall short.
TWO: Reliability. As a news organization, we resolve daily to pursue every story, around the clock, from multiple angles and to offer a full explanation, clarity, and follow-up on relevant local subjects. We also commit to keeping our multiple distribution channels open and operational at all times.
THREE: Efficiency. Continuing our proud tradition of offering (bar-none) the most penetrating, cost-effective advertising solutions throughout the area, we will further expand our digital and print-product offerings to meet the ever-changing needs of our advertisers and their customers.
FOUR: Innovation. We will continue to embrace new technologies to meet readers where they are; tell stories in exciting new formats, and keep residents and advertisers connected in real-time.
FIVE: Impartiality. As your local paper, and one of only three dozen independent, family-owned daily newspapers left in the United States, we will remain at all times free from the influence of special and corporate interests. We will be beholden to no person or institution. We will remain objective, impartial, and unbiased in our reporting.
SIX: Solvency. With newspapers closing everywhere, we will continue to rely on a clever confluence of market knowledge, technology, and old-fashioned hard work to continue to balance our books in the most difficult economic times we’ve ever seen for independent family-owned media.
SEVEN: Charity. We will continue to give generously of our time, talent, and treasure to support the wide variety of worthy local causes that we have long and quietly backed both through our non-profit arm (Northeast Kingdom Charitable Trust, Santa Fund, Sad-Sac, NIE) and those run by others we admire.
EIGHT: Community. We will continue to dedicate the overwhelming percentage of our resources to highlight the terrific things happening in our coverage area. We will also continue to add events and publications to our growing roster of annual community celebrations.
Thank you for your continued patronage and Happy New Year!!!
