Tomorrow is Halloween and area communities are rallying around the season like people possessed. Festivities began last weekend with major spooktacular events throughout the region.
Newport Parks & Recreation held its annual Monster Bash - a day and night full of events that drew thousands of costumed revelers.
Littleton drew at least as many to its ongoing harvest festival, highlighted by hundreds of trick-or-treaters downtown and its breathtaking “gathering of Jack-O-Lanterns” to light the mighty Ammonoosuc.
St. Johnsbury volunteers transformed Main Street into a Halloween wonderland in preparation for a parade and hours of traffic-free trick-or-treating.
Lyndonville will hold a trunk or treat tomorrow around Bandstand Park.
The Danville Chamber of Commerce hosted a haunted rail trail.
Bethlehem held its second annual BOOthlehem Halloween Bash featuring several spooky activities.
The festivities in each instance are made possible entirely by untold legions of volunteers and community-minded organizations. Their efforts culminate in a lot of smiling faces and showcase our extraordinary community spirit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.