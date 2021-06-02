It’s graduation time for hundreds of young people throughout the readership area.
Typically this is a time of celebration - both for the graduates’ accomplishments and to mark their transition into adulthood.
This year (and last) were different. Our seniors lost 18 months of normalcy and all the pomp and circumstance that typically accompanies their final years of high school. In their place, they got hastily organized zoom classes and low-budget virtual tributes.
The pandemic does nothing to diminish their vast accomplishments, but we imagine it stings nonetheless.
We hope this otherwise rough life experience is formative and drives these young people in all their future endeavors.
The members of the Class of 2021 did everything that society asked of them. They grinned through fearful forced quarantines and sacrificed a great deal.
They were generally rewarded with abject dysfunction from elected leaders… bickering, infighting, finger-pointing and polarization among those entrusted to solve intractable problems.
They soldiered on while expensive and expansive federal systems failed us all one by one.
They studied in virtual classrooms while, in the real world, bad science often won, good science often lost, and most people had precisely no way to tell the difference.
They kept their heads as mass hysteria replaced calm, objective qualitative reasoning outside their school halls.
We’re sorry for the Class of 2021 like we were for their predecessors. But we hope they learned something.
We hope they observed how dysfunctional our information ecosystem has become and how important quality reports are.
We hope they saw how the coronavirus exposed social inequity and how disproportionate suffering is in poor and minority communities.
We hope they noticed that the folks in charge came nowhere close to equaling any of these challenges.
Out of this social, economic and medical debacle, we most hope the class of 2021 feels empowered and motivated by these vast failures of imagination and crisis management. They should unequivocally know they can do better.
They can captain better scientific communities; architect more responsive bureaucracies; demand trustworthy information; devise more reliable supply chains; deliver more respectful politics.
The past year has not been our nation’s finest hour. But every time our nation faces a monumental challenge, it tends to make us better in the long run. We have every hope that the hard lessons learned by the class of 2021 will lead them to build their own brighter future.
