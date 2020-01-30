On Monday Littleton Regional Healthcare CEO Bob Nutter unveiled plans to invest $10 to $11 million into the expansion of its emergency department and in-patient care units. He also discussed the hospital’s commitment to growing telemedicine services to meet more patients where they are.

According to Nutter, LRH had 136,000 patient visits in 2019. During the year the hospital grew its medical staff by 25-percent, to 262, and its overall staff by 11 percent, to 557.

