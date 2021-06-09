In sports, they say you can’t win ‘em all. But the St. Johnsbury Academy track and field program wins most.
Last weekend the St. Johnsbury Academy boys ended a rare, single-season title drought by winning a Division I State Championship. It was the 33rd track title for the boys.
Powered by multiple individual titles from Evan Thornton-Sherman, Gabe Hatch and Myles Thornton-Sherman, SJA delivered the 49th overall title to the undisputed, all-time, heavyweight track & field superpower.
The girls’ team came up a little short of a title, even while amassing individual championships from Hannah Angell, Elizabeth Jones and Isabella Bostic. Previously the girls’ program won ten indoor and outdoor state championships in a row.
Over the generations, we’ve all but exhausted our praises for Coach Chip Langmaid, generations of legendary coaches who preceded him, and the superstar athletes who power the winningest program in the state.
All that’s left to say, really, is congratulations. Again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.