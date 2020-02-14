According to a report this week from Robin Smith, the Troy Elementary School hired a sheriff to keep peace this season at Middle School basketball games. Law enforcement was retained after a parent heatedly accosted a coach after a game.

It was Troy in the headlines but the situation of out-of-control parents is an immemorial, and tragic, fixture at youth sports events.

