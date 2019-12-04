Last week a St. Johnsbury man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in the throat before taking his 8-year-old daughter hostage in their Caledonia Street home. The standoff with police lasted for approximately three hours and ended peacefully for the girl, police and the accused hostage-taker.

At his arraignment, Johnnie Simpson, 44, denied charges of felony 1st degree aggravated assault, aggravated assault and 2nd degree unlawful restraint. Simpson has a lengthy criminal record, including seven prior felony convictions, and Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski says she will prosecute Simpson as a habitual offender.

