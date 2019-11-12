We were disappointed yesterday to see such a paltry turnout for the Veterans Day Parade in St. Johnsbury.
Throughout most of the parade route, there were more people in the parade than those who turned out to watch, in support of local veterans.
Next year we’d like our area schools to consider coming out. The Academy, which held a variety day to raise money for veterans, could put a 1,500 person army on the street. The St. Johnsbury school could add another 1,000. We were happy to see that the Good Shepherd School students did turn out, in force.
All area kids and teachers could spend the rest of their day learning about the heroic, and often ultimate, sacrifices made by local men and women in defense of our nation.
That will be a grand, and appropriate, show of support.
