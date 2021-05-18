It’s Emergency Medical Services Week, a time to honor and celebrate the heroes among us whose job it is to save lives.
These are the people who unflinchingly rush to the front lines to provide emergency care when people are most vulnerable. We report on many of these same scenes and have a deep, first-hand appreciation for the calm, focus and competence they lend to life’s most chaotic situations.
When all hell breaks loose, these people get to work.
Over the course of this past year, our awe of these rescuers has only grown more acute. When everyone else was hunkered down in the safety of their homes, our EMS professionals continued to provide unfaltering care.
They transcended brutal conditions and shrugged off historically high-risk conditions to make life better for anyone in desperate need. That’s why this week Governor Phil Scott asked Vermonters to get vaccinated in honor of approximately 2,800 first responders who put their own lives on the line if the people they’re helping are sick.
These people are heroes and we think Governor Scott’s plea is compelling. We also hope this week you’ll join us in thanking these superheroes who so willingly and selflessly give themselves up to the common good. Nobody is more deserving of our highest thanks and praise.
