This week a parent of a Derby Elementary School student presented the school with a check for $12,820.
Jason Griffith says he launched an online fundraiser earlier this month after he saw some parents struggle to pay the hot lunch tab for their kids.
School officials are thankful for the gift but have concerns about people invoking the school’s name - without an official sanction - for similar, future fundraising efforts. They also fear unintended consequences… specifically that some parents won’t pay their bills now.
We understand their (albeit slightly cynical) concerns but these seem like good problems. Generally we’d say it’s better to have lunch money and not need it than need lunch money and not have it.
School lunch debt is a problem in about three-quarters of schools, nationwide. Griffith saw there was an issue in his son’s school and he took immediate and effective action. We applaud his generosity, initiative and success on behalf of kids in need.
