Our friends at the Ethan Allen Institute recently released their roll calls for the 2019 session. The Institute bases its educational profile on “issues of the greatest public interest” that wield “significant potential impact on the lives of Vermonters, and appeal to EAI’s focus on individual liberty, limited government and the founding principles of our great nation.”
There isn’t a better compilation, that we know of, to illustrate how you are being represented in Montpelier.
Your State Representatives are Marcia Martel, Caledonia 1; “Chip” Troiano, Caledonia 2; Scott Beck, Caledonia 3; Scott Campbell, Caledonia 3; Martha Feltus, Caledonia 4; Patrick Seymour, Caledonia 4; Constance Quimby, Essex-Caledonia; Paul Lefebvre, Essex-Caledonia-Orleans; “Kitty” Toll, Caledonia-Washington; “Chip” Conquest, Orange-Caledonia 1; Vicki Strong, Orleans-Caledonia; Samuel Young, Orleans-Caledonia; Lynn Batchelor, Orleans 1; Brian Smith, Orleans 1; Michael Marcotte, Orleans 2; “Woody” Page, Orleans 2; and Mark Higley, Orleans-Lamoille.
Mandatory Paid Family Leave/Payroll Tax (H.107)
Passed 92-52 on April 5, 2019. This would put in place a government-mandated Paid Family Leave program paid for with a new payroll tax on income up to $132,900. The program would allow an employee to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave for the birth of a child, or 8 weeks for family or personal medical care. Employees would receive 90% of their weekly wages up to the “liveable wage” (currently calculated at $13.34/hr). Wages above that level would covered at 50% of the weekly wage. Wages above $132,900 would not be covered. A maximum cap on the benefit would be set at $1,334 per week. The payroll tax would be initially set at 0.55%, and the estimated total cost would $76 million annually to start. MARTEL – NO; Troiano — YES; BECK – NO; CAMPBELL – YES; FELTUS – NO; QUIMBY – NO; LEFEBVRE – NO; TOLL — YES; CONQUEST – YES; STRONG — NO; YOUNG — YES; BATCHELOR – NO; SMITH — NO; MARCOTTE – NO; PAGE – NO; HIGLEY – NO.
Double the Tax on Home Heating Fuels (H.439, Ways & Means Committee Amendment)
Passed 81-60 on March 26, 2019. This would double the tax on the retail sale of heating oil, propane, kerosene, and other dyed diesel fuel delivered to a residence or business from $0.02 to $0.04 per gallon, and to impose a gross receipts tax of 1% on the retail sale of natural gas and 1.5% on the retail sale of coal. The estimated $4.6 million tax will be used to increase funding for the state’s low-income weatherization program. MARTEL – NO; Troiano — YES; BECK – NO; CAMPBELL – YES; FELTUS – NO; QUIMBY – NO; LEFEBVRE – ABSENT; TOLL — YES; CONQUEST – YES; STRONG — NO; YOUNG — NO; BATCHELOR – NO; SMITH — NO; MARCOTTE – NO; PAGE – NO; HIGLEY – NO.
Increase State Minimum Wage Annually by 2.25x Inflation (S.23)
Passed 90-53 on May 15, 2019. This would increase the state mandated minimum wage each year by 2.25x the rate of inflation. If inflation remains steady at 2%, the next hike would raise the minimum wage from $10.78 to $11.26 in 2020. Again, assuming steady inflation, the state minimum wage would reach $15/hour in 2027. MARTEL – NO; Troiano — YES; BECK – NO; CAMPBELL – YES; FELTUS – NO; QUIMBY – NO; LEFEBVRE – NO; TOLL — YES; CONQUEST – YES; STRONG — NO; YOUNG — NO; BATCHELOR – NO; SMITH — NO; MARCOTTE – NO; PAGE – NO; HIGLEY – NO.
Increase Capital Gains Tax/Reduces Estate Tax (H.541)
In order to address the issue of wealthy taxpayers fleeing Vermont, this bill would increase the estate tax exclusion (raising the point where the tax kicks in) from $2.75 million to $4.25 million in January 2020, and to $5 million in January 2021, resulting in a substantial estate tax cut. However, in order to backfill the lost revenue anticipated from the estate tax cut, the bill would also decrease the exemption for capital gains from 40% to 30% and cap the exemption at $450,000. The former change positively impacts mostly wealthy citizens passing on assets to younger generations, the latter change negatively impacts mostly middle/working Vermonters who rely on a one-time, large dollar sale of a home or business to fund their retirement. MARTEL – YES; Troiano — YES; BECK – YES; CAMPBELL – YES; FELTUS – YES; QUIMBY – NO; LEFEBVRE – NO; TOLL — YES; CONQUEST – YES; STRONG — NO; YOUNG — YES; BATCHELOR – NO; SMITH — YES; MARCOTTE – YES; PAGE – YES; HIGLEY – NO.
Require 24 Hour Waiting Period for Handgun Purchase (S.169)
Passed 82-58 on May 15, 2019. The principal purpose of this bill is to require a 24 hour waiting period after completion of a background check to purchase a handgun. It also includes provisions allowing residents of other states to transport high-capacity magazines into Vermont for the purpose of participating in shooting competitions, and to allow the transfer of legally grandfathered high-capacity magazines from one “immediate relative” to another. MARTEL – ABSENT; Troiano — YES; BECK – NO; CAMPBELL – YES; FELTUS – NO; QUIMBY – NO; LEFEBVRE – NO; TOLL — YES; CONQUEST – YES; STRONG — NO; YOUNG — ABSENT; BATCHELOR – NO; SMITH — NO; MARCOTTE – NO; PAGE – NO; HIGLEY – NO.
Allow All School Districts to Delay Forced Mergers by One Year (H.39, Scheuermann Amendment)
Failed 69-74 on February 6, 2019. February 6, 2019. This would provide all school districts facing forced mergers ordered by the State Board of Education the opportunity to extend the July 1, 2019 merger deadline currently in law to July 1, 2020. MARTEL – YES; Troiano — YES; BECK – NO; CAMPBELL – YES; FELTUS – YES; QUIMBY – YES; LEFEBVRE – YES; TOLL — YES; CONQUEST – YES; STRONG — YES; YOUNG — YES; BATCHELOR – YES; SMITH — YES; MARCOTTE – YES; PAGE – YES; HIGLEY – YES.
Mandate that Vermonters Purchase Health Insurance (H.524)
Passed 92-44 on March 29, 2019. This would mandate that all Vermonters purchase health insurance, restoring at a state level the Obamacare federal mandate repealed by the Trump Administration. However, this state “mandate” comes with no penalty. Instead, the bill would create a database of state income tax filers who do not have health insurance, and commission bureaucrats to encourage these Vermonters to purchase insurance. MARTEL – NO; Troiano — YES; BECK – NO; CAMPBELL – YES; FELTUS – NO; QUIMBY – NO; LEFEBVRE – NO; TOLL — YES; CONQUEST – YES; STRONG — NO; YOUNG — YES; BATCHELOR – NO; SMITH — NO; MARCOTTE – NO; PAGE – NO; HIGLEY – NO.
Ban Plastic Bags, Styrofoam Food Containers, Straws, Etc. (S.113)
Passed 120-24 on May 9, 2019. This would make it illegal for businesses to provide “single use” plastic bags to customers at the point of sale, or to provide polystyrene food or beverage containers, or to provide plastic straws except upon request, and to require businesses to charge at least 10¢ per paper bag (if not given away for free). It would create a “Single-Use Products Working Group” to study the effectiveness of these policies and make recommendations for future regulation. MARTEL – NO; Troiano — YES; BECK – YES; CAMPBELL – YES; FELTUS – NO; QUIMBY – NO; LEFEBVRE – YES; TOLL — YES; CONQUEST – YES; STRONG — NO; YOUNG — YES; BATCHELOR – NO; SMITH — NO; MARCOTTE – YES; PAGE – YES; HIGLEY – NO.
Raise Tobacco Use/Purchase Age from 18 to 21 (S.86)
Passed 124-14 on April 23, 2019. This would raise the legal age to purchase and use tobacco and tobacco related products from 18 to 21 years of age. MARTEL – NO; Troiano — YES; BECK – YES; CAMPBELL – YES; FELTUS – YES; QUIMBY – NO; LEFEBVRE – NO; TOLL — YES; CONQUEST – YES; STRONG — YES; YOUNG — NO; BATCHELOR – YES; SMITH — YES; MARCOTTE – NO; PAGE – ABSENT; HIGLEY – NO.
Allow Non-Citizen Voting in Montpelier (H.207)
Passed 95-46 on April 18, 2019. This would change the charter of the City of Montpelier to allow non-citizens who are legally in the United States and full time residents of the city to vote in city elections, setting a precedent for other towns/cities around the state. MARTEL – NO; Troiano — YES; BECK – YES; CAMPBELL – YES; FELTUS – YES; QUIMBY – NO; LEFEBVRE – YES; TOLL — YES; CONQUEST – YES; STRONG — NO; YOUNG — YES; BATCHELOR – NO; SMITH — NO; MARCOTTE – NO; PAGE – NO; HIGLEY – NO.
Abolish Columbus Day/Create Indigenous Peoples’ Day (S.68)
Passed 113-24 on April 16, 2019. This would abolish Columbus Day as a state holiday and replace it with “Indigenous People’s Day.” MARTEL – NO; Troiano — YES; BECK – NO; CAMPBELL – YES; FELTUS – YES; QUIMBY – NO; LEFEBVRE – YES; TOLL — YES; CONQUEST – YES; STRONG — NO; YOUNG — YES; BATCHELOR – NO; SMITH — NO; MARCOTTE – YES; PAGE – YES; HIGLEY – NO.
Propose Constitutional Amendment Guaranteeing Abortion from Conception to Birth (Proposition 5)
Passed 106-38 on May 7, 2019. This would amend the Vermont Constitution to say that “an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling state interest achieved by the least restrictive means.” It would bar any legal restrictions on abortion from conception to the moment of birth. MARTEL – NO; Troiano — YES; BECK – YES; CAMPBELL – YES; FELTUS – NO; QUIMBY – NO; LEFEBVRE – YES; TOLL — YES; CONQUEST – YES; STRONG — NO; YOUNG — YES; BATCHELOR – NO; SMITH — NO; MARCOTTE – NO; PAGE – NO; HIGLEY – NO.
