Since the start of the pandemic, the state of Vermont spent $75 million to house 2,500 people in motels and hotels as part of its emergency motel voucher expansion.
The program is being run poorly and, even though the guests are consolidated, the state isn’t doing a good job connecting them with other services. Based on police reports from the towns hosting accommodations, it’s also not particularly safe.
One thing we can say about the program is it’s a useful illustration of government waste. The program burned through $30,000 per patron in the past year, with nothing to show for it.
You could make the argument that it’s mostly federal money, so it’s not the real kind that anyone ever intends to pay back. That’s a pretty good argument, actually. But we would argue that money you blow on one bad plan, isn’t available for something useful.
For the same money, you could put a 25 percent down payment on a $120,000 home, leaving a monthly mortgage of around $400/month. That amount, incidentally, is less than the average state housing subsidy in normal times and a sixth of the monthly amount the state just wasted on one-star motel rooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.