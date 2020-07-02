Tomorrow is Independence Day, commemorating the passage and signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

A few years after our country’s founding, Thomas Jefferson wrote to James Monroe, “my god! how little do my countrymen know what precious blessings they are in possession of, and which no other people on earth enjoy.”

