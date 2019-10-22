In 2019, to date, Bernie missed over half of the Senate votes he’s paid to make (168 of 325). That absentee rate is the worst of all Senators.
There’s a Presidential race going on, so of course Sanders is ignoring his day job to gallivant the countryside, courting a nomination he will never receive.
And, as has become his custom, Comrade Sanders is doing it in luxury’s lap. According to VTDigger, Bernie spent $360,350 on private jets in August and September alone.
We doubt those posh planes are very friendly to the environment. Yet, during his campaign stops, he transcends the irony to excoriate other greedy rich people for the coming climate apocalypse.
This may all seem hypocritical to you. But we’ve seen this play before and the next acts are likely to be induce more head scratching.
After all, in his last failed Presidential bid (the one in which he was propped up by Russians to tank Hilary Clinton), the champagne socialist spent $5 million on luxury charter flights while missing 104 out of 117 floor votes in the Senate down the stretch.
As we’ve said many times, the only thing socialist about Bernie is that he gets paid for not working.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.